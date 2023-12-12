Producers Guild of America (PGA) has unveiled the 2024 documentary feature nominees that will advance to the final round of voting for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards.

The films nominated for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures are listed below in alphabetical order:

20 Days In Mariupol, American Symphony, Beyond Utopia, The Disappearance Of Shere Hite, The Mother Of All Lies, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, and Squaring The Circle (The Story Of Hipgnosis).

Each films is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility.

Last year producers Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris won for Navalny, which focused on the investigation into the assassination attempt of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his ongoing fight for democratic reform.

Nominees for sports, children’s and short form television programmes will be announced on December 15, while the nominees for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, and televised/streamed motion pictures will be announced on January 12.

The 35th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 25.