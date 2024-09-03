Bird auteur Andrea Arnold, director of LFF opening night film Blitz Steve McQueen and Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve are among the filmmakers taking part in the Screen Talks programme at the 68th BFI London Film Festival next month.

Also taking part are this year’s Palme d’Or winner, Anora director Sean Baker; Nyad and Free Solo directing team Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin; and Mike Leigh, whose latest Hard Truths will soon premiere at Toronto, where he’ll also receive an honorary award.

Actors on the billing are 12 Years A Slave star Lupita Nyong’o, Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, whose feature directorial debut The Kitchen closed last year’s LFF, plus Avatar and Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña.

The Screen Talks take place throughout LFF, which runs from October 9 to October 20.