Angel Studios, the company behind last year’s $250m global smash Sound Of Freedom, is in Las Vegas selling a slate that includes Bonhoeffer and The Last Rodeo and meeting partners on an international output network it has been quietly building.

Paris Filmes in Brazil, A Contracorriente in Spain, NOS Lusomundo in Portugal, Santa Barbara Films in Colombia, Neema Media in Benelux, FilmOne in Ghana, Liberia and Nigeria, and Blitz in Croatia and former Yugoslavia are among the first to sign on to release the company’s values-based content slate.

Angel Studios chief distribution officer Jared Geesey will continue to discuss release plans with the partners on the biopic Bonhoeffer, and engage with buyers in territories where the historical drama is available.

Todd Komarnicki, a co-writer on Sully, wrote and directed the film starring Jonas Dassler as the German Lutheran pastor who was part of a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. Angel Studios will open the film theatrically in North America on November 22.

Bull-riding drama The Last Rodeo opening in the US on May 23 2025 stars Neal McDonough as a retired champion who must saddle up one more time to help his family through a crisis.

“These partnerships are key to Angel’s continued impact worldwide,” said Geesey, who added that the international distribution partners will integrate Angel Studios’ Pay It Forward viral marketing technology to local exhibition partners who opt in, allowing fans to provide tickets to those who may not be able to afford their own.

All Angel Studios films are greenlit by the Angel Guild, a community of some 400,000 people across 155 countries who vote on which projects they would like to see get made. In some cases they contribute to crowdfunding and to date have invested $80m in the company’s releases.

The partners will also be securing release dates for Angel Studios films that have completed their US theatrical run, including Cabrini, Sight, and Sound Of Hope: The Story Of Possum Trot.

Tom Molter and Michael Lavey negotiated the deals on behalf of Angel Studios with Jan Dirk Kleijne and Paul van der Niet for Neema Media; Andre Fraccaroli for Paris Filmes; Redo Themistocleous on behalf of Santa Barbara Films; Kristina Frajtic and Gordana Pries for Blitz; Kene Okwuosa for FilmOne; Susanna Barbato and Pedro Ferrari for Nos Lusomundo; and Eduardo Escudero and Adolfo Blanco for A Contracorriente.

Additional output partners will be added throughout 2025.