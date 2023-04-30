Angela Sarafyan (Westworld) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The House Of Sand And Fog) have been cast in the psychological horror She’s Not Gone which The Coven is launching for worldwide sales at Cannes market.

Micky Levy, who wrote the Warner Bros. feature Rails And Ties starring Kevin Bacon and Marcia Gay Harden, will direct the story about a woman who must battle her demonic inheritance and untangle her mother’s secretive past to save herself and two young children.

“The film explores the deep bond between mothers and daughters and delves into the experience of being an immigrant and overcoming ancestral trauma,” said Levy, who felt compelled to write the film by the grief of losing her mother and the joy of becoming a mother herself.

Producing She’s Not Gone are Virginie Lacombe, and Florent Lamy of Elevate Artists Management. Lacombe (2019 Cannes selection Port Authority) is also developing Dominique Filhol’s Valensole based on a true story about a UFO encounter in France in 1965. Narineh Hacopian is also producing.

Priscilla Ross Smith and Kendall Anlian of The Coven are handling sales and scored a hit last year when sales title Terrifier 2 grossed $15m at the global box office. The slate includes Mercy Falls starring Lauren Lyle, and A Stitch In Time.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to represent a project with such powerful female characters, enhanced by such strong female talent both in front of, and behind the camera”, said Smith.