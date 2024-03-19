Amazon’s Prime Video is lining up eight original films from India, as part of an almost 70-strong slate across features and series.

Anil Kapoor will star in Subedaar for the streamer. The action title follows a man struggling with civilian life and trying to rebuild a relationship with his daughter. It is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Kapoor’s own Anil Kapoor Film Company, alongside Abundantia Entertainment, Triveni’s Opening Image and Communication Network.

Prime Video has also announced Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan as a college girl who becomes a freedom fighter during the 1942 Quit India Movement. Kannan Iyer will direct with Dharmatic Entertainment producing.

Additional titles include family drama Be Happy starring Abhishek A Bachchan; while Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar are producing comedy-drama Supermen Of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav in the story of a man making a film about his hometown.

Boman Irani will make his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys about a distant father and son forced to reconnect over 48 years; while a sequel has been confirmed for paranormal horror Chhorii.

The slate also includes two Telugu-language titles: crime thriller Cheekati Lo about a young woman chasing a serial rapist; and satirical comedy Uppu Kappu Rambu, set in a village running out of cemetery space.

Outside of films, Prime Video announced 27 original series including Citadel spinoff Citadel: Honey Bunny; five returning series; and 29 licensed films. The majority of titles will hit the streamer within the next two years.