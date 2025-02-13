Production began this week in Belgium on Anke Blonde’s Dust, which LevelK has boarded for international sales.

Taking place in the span of one day, the suspense film follows two tech visionaries coming to terms with the fall of their empire due to an imminent exposé about their fake companies. Dries Phlypo produces for Belgium’s A Private View, with a script by Angelo Tijssens, co-writer of Lukas Dhont’s Girl and Close.

Girl and The Goldman Case star Arieh Worthalter and Mr. Nobody’s Jan Hammenecker lead the cast, alongside Anthony Welsh, Fania Sorel, 2024 European Film Promotion Shooting Star Thibaud Dooms, Janne Desmet and Aldona Jankowska.

Co-producers are 2024 Screen Star of Tomorrow James Watson and Mikko Makela for Betes Sauvages, Joanna Szymanska and Krystyna Kantor for Poland’s Shipsboy and Giorgos Karnavos for Greece’s Heretic.

Backers include The Flemish Audiovisual Fund, Screen Flanders, The Belgium Tax Shelter, Casa Kafa, Polish Film Institute, Greek Film Centre, Ekome Cash Rebate, BFI Global Screen Fund, Eurimages and equity investors.

“Dust is a story about the downfall of quintessential examples of twentieth century masculinity: strong, rich and in a suit,” said Blonde. “This is not a hero’s journey, a fight against the odds, but a suspenseful story of two characters who have to come to terms with themselves, without all the status, the money and the fame. For me, as a woman director, it’s important to focus on their vulnerability and the return of the light after the dark, dark, night.”

“Ambition, leadership and success are still seen as mostly masculine themes, we want to offer a female perspective,” said Phlypo. “Our goal is to present a true diversity of perspectives on themes that have long been associated with predominantly masculine narratives.”

Kinepolis Film Distribution will release in Belgium and Luxembourg.

A Private View has previously made features including Sacha Polak’s Dirty God and Vasilis Katsoupis’ Inside starring Willem Dafoe.