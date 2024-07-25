Anna Higgs has resigned from her managing director position at UK agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Higgs’ abrupt departure comes with immediate effect, one year after she joined the company in July 2023.

The news was conveyed in an email to Casarotto Ramsay staff, in which Higgs said, “After managing Casarotto Ramsay & Associates through what has undoubtedly been its most seismic year, I’ve taken the tough decision to move on, and have agreed this with the board.

“Anything I say at this stage will feel like an understatement, as it has been such a journey this past year. I’ve been honoured to support everyone through it.”

Higgs went on to say that she will now “spend more time doing what I do best, which is creative work”, and that she will “focus on producing and creative consultancy.”

A statement from Casarotto Ramsay read, “In the past year, Anna has shared her expertise, leadership, and guidance in what has been, with Jenne’s passing, the most tumultuous year the company will see. Anna managed us through difficult times, and we greatly appreciate all her hard work. We thank her for her commitment and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Higgs’ exit comes after the death of Casarotto Ramsay founder Jenne Casarotto in February aged 77 following a short illness. The company’s clients include Steve McQueen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Stephen Frears.

Higgs, who is also chair of the Bafta Film Committee, joined Casarotto Ramsay from Facebook, where she was head of entertainment then director of entertainment partnerships, EMEA. Her prior roles include creative director at Nowness and head of digital & creative executive at Film4.