5X Media, the film and television production and management company, is bringing Anthony Kimble on board as a producer and manager.

UK-native Kimble, who previously did stints as an executive with Cineflix Media and National Geographic, will continue to work under his Arrested Industries banner and bring more than 20 film, TV and documentary development projects to 5X.

He will also develop and produce new scripted TV and feature projects and scout and manage on- and off-screen talent in Africa and Europe, splitting his time between London, Los Angeles and Cape Town.

Among the development projects are a film based on JoJo: Finally Home, the memoir by Strictly Come Dancing performer Johannes Radebe, dark comedy Becoming Eve and Bitter Eden, based on an acclaimed novel. Other projects will come from Arrested’s joint venture with South African company Helena Spring Films.

5X, launched 18 months ago by Scott Einbinder and based in Los Angeles, Madrid and South Africa, recently named Alon Shtruzman and Gil Goldschein as co-CEOs.

Shtruzman and Goldschein commented: “The addition of Anthony and his Arrested Industries portfolio instantly supercharges our already impressive slate of projects, reinforcing our intention to be a global player in the content production and management business. Anthony is a consummate team player who brings to us a sophisticated strategic thinker and communicator with a successful track record in business management, development and complex deal execution. He maintains extensive relationships with producers, agents, broadcasters and platforms spanning every major territory and will be a major asset to us.”

Kimble added: “5X is the perfect home for Arrested. I am excited to be able to work alongside Alon, Gil, Scott and their team, who all share in our ambition to work with like-minded creatives to produce entertaining content with compelling, authentic and diverse narratives.”