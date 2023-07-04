Ariane_Labed_2015

Ariane Labed’s feature-directing debut Sisters is among the 33 projects to receive funding from Eurimages second wave of 2023 co-production funding.

The French-Greek actor’s feature directing debut received €350,000 from the €9.7m pot. The Ireland, UK, Germany and Greece co-production is produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures. An English-language adaptation of Daisy Johnson’s gothic novel of the same name it follows two sisters who move to the countryside with their maniac depressive mother. Labed previously directed short film Olla which won three awards at Clermont-Ferrand in 2020. 

Four of the projects received €500,000 - the largest amount awarded in this round - including Cherien Dabis’ All That’s Left Of You, a Germany-Cyprus co-production, and Anders Thomas Jensen’s Back To Reality, a Denmark-Sweden co-production.

Other notable projects include Ameer Fakher Eldin’s Yunan, a co-production between Germany, Canada, Italy and France which received €400,000 and follows a writer who travels to the North Sea to debate suicide.

Magnus von Horn’s The Little Seamstress was awarded €480,000. The Denmark-Poland-Sweden co-production is loosely based on one of Denmark’s most notorious serial killers.

56.4% of the projects are directed, or co-directed, by women which is a significant increase from its first round of funding, announced in April, when just 36.5% of projects were female-directed.

Eurimages Co-production Support 2023 funding

After (Sp-Fr), dir. Oliver Laxe - €420 000 

All That’s Left of You (Ger-Cyp), dir. Cherien Dabis - €500 000  

Back To Reality (Den-Swe), dir. Anders Thomas Jensen - €500 000 

Block 5 (Slo-Czech-Serb), dir. Klemen Dvornik - €150 000 

Born Happy (Lat-Pol), Edmunds Jansons - €150 000 

Brothers (Ger-Turk), dir. Türker Süer - €200 000 

Cinderella’s Stepsister (Nor-Den-Rom), Emilie Blichfeldt - €500 000 

Father (Rom-Ger-Neth), dirs. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc - €150 000  

First Comes Life, Then The Movies (It-Fr), dir. Francesca Comencini - €350 000 

Goat Girl (Sp-Rom), dir. Ana Asensio - €112 000 

Hanami (Switz-Port), dir. Denise Fernandes - €250 000 

Kevlar Soul (Swe-Nor-Fin), dir. Maria Eriksson-Hecht - €350 000 

L’Enfant Bélier (Bel-Can), dir. Marta Bergman - €240 000 

Little Trouble Girls (Slo-It-Cro), dir. Urška Djukic - €250 000 

Man vs Flock (North Macedonia-Serb-Turk-Cro), dir. Tamara Kotevska - €265 000 

Mist (Bel-Neth), dir. Kat Steppe - €240 000 

Mum (Ser-Bulgaria-Cro), dir. Nikola Ležaić - €116 000 

No Mercy - The Unsparing Gaze (Ger-Austria), dir. Isa Willinger - €274 000  

North South Man Woman (Nor-Latvia), dirs. Sun Kim, Morten Traavik - €140 000 

Outfoxed (Ire-Bel), dirs. Maurice Joyce, Paul Bolger - €450 000  

Paradise (Can-Fr), dir. Jérémy Comte - €300 000 

Sea Of Glass (Gre-Bul-Cyp), dir. Alexis Alexiou - €176 000 

Sisters (Ire-UK-Ger-Greece), dir. Ariane Labed - €350 000 

Skiff (Bel-Neth), dir. Cecilia Verheyden - €360 000 

Sorella Di Clausura (Rom-Serb), dir. Ivana Mladenovic - €354 000 

The Girl From Köln (Ger-Pol), dir. Ido Fluk - €470 000 

The Little Seamstress (Den-Pol-Swe), dir. Magnus von Horn - €480 000  

Transit Times (Ger-Rom), dir. Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu - €240 000 

Vermiglio, Or the Mountain Bride (It-Fr-Bel), dir. Maura Delpero - €500 000 

Wait Till You Hear Mine (Tur-Rom), dir. Pelin Esmer - €160 000 

When The Light Breaks (Ice-Neth), dir. Rúnar Rúnarsson - €150 000   

Yugo Florida (Ser-Bul-Cro-Montenegro), dir. Vladimir Tagic - €105 000 

Yunan (Ger-Can-It-Fr), dir. Ameer Fakher Eldin - €400 000 

