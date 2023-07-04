Ariane Labed’s feature-directing debut Sisters is among the 33 projects to receive funding from Eurimages second wave of 2023 co-production funding.

The French-Greek actor’s feature directing debut received €350,000 from the €9.7m pot. The Ireland, UK, Germany and Greece co-production is produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures. An English-language adaptation of Daisy Johnson’s gothic novel of the same name it follows two sisters who move to the countryside with their maniac depressive mother. Labed previously directed short film Olla which won three awards at Clermont-Ferrand in 2020.

Scroll down for full list

Four of the projects received €500,000 - the largest amount awarded in this round - including Cherien Dabis’ All That’s Left Of You, a Germany-Cyprus co-production, and Anders Thomas Jensen’s Back To Reality, a Denmark-Sweden co-production.

Other notable projects include Ameer Fakher Eldin’s Yunan, a co-production between Germany, Canada, Italy and France which received €400,000 and follows a writer who travels to the North Sea to debate suicide.

Magnus von Horn’s The Little Seamstress was awarded €480,000. The Denmark-Poland-Sweden co-production is loosely based on one of Denmark’s most notorious serial killers.

56.4% of the projects are directed, or co-directed, by women which is a significant increase from its first round of funding, announced in April, when just 36.5% of projects were female-directed.

Eurimages Co-production Support 2023 funding

After (Sp-Fr), dir. Oliver Laxe - €420 000

All That’s Left of You (Ger-Cyp), dir. Cherien Dabis - €500 000

Back To Reality (Den-Swe), dir. Anders Thomas Jensen - €500 000

Block 5 (Slo-Czech-Serb), dir. Klemen Dvornik - €150 000

Born Happy (Lat-Pol), Edmunds Jansons - €150 000

Brothers (Ger-Turk), dir. Türker Süer - €200 000

Cinderella’s Stepsister (Nor-Den-Rom), Emilie Blichfeldt - €500 000

Father (Rom-Ger-Neth), dirs. Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc - €150 000

First Comes Life, Then The Movies (It-Fr), dir. Francesca Comencini - €350 000

Goat Girl (Sp-Rom), dir. Ana Asensio - €112 000

Hanami (Switz-Port), dir. Denise Fernandes - €250 000

Kevlar Soul (Swe-Nor-Fin), dir. Maria Eriksson-Hecht - €350 000

L’Enfant Bélier (Bel-Can), dir. Marta Bergman - €240 000

Little Trouble Girls (Slo-It-Cro), dir. Urška Djukic - €250 000

Man vs Flock (North Macedonia-Serb-Turk-Cro), dir. Tamara Kotevska - €265 000

Mist (Bel-Neth), dir. Kat Steppe - €240 000

Mum (Ser-Bulgaria-Cro), dir. Nikola Ležaić - €116 000

No Mercy - The Unsparing Gaze (Ger-Austria), dir. Isa Willinger - €274 000

North South Man Woman (Nor-Latvia), dirs. Sun Kim, Morten Traavik - €140 000

Outfoxed (Ire-Bel), dirs. Maurice Joyce, Paul Bolger - €450 000



Paradise (Can-Fr), dir. Jérémy Comte - €300 000

Sea Of Glass (Gre-Bul-Cyp), dir. Alexis Alexiou - €176 000

Sisters (Ire-UK-Ger-Greece), dir. Ariane Labed - €350 000

Skiff (Bel-Neth), dir. Cecilia Verheyden - €360 000

Sorella Di Clausura (Rom-Serb), dir. Ivana Mladenovic - €354 000

The Girl From Köln (Ger-Pol), dir. Ido Fluk - €470 000

The Little Seamstress (Den-Pol-Swe), dir. Magnus von Horn - €480 000

Transit Times (Ger-Rom), dir. Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu - €240 000

Vermiglio, Or the Mountain Bride (It-Fr-Bel), dir. Maura Delpero - €500 000

Wait Till You Hear Mine (Tur-Rom), dir. Pelin Esmer - €160 000

When The Light Breaks (Ice-Neth), dir. Rúnar Rúnarsson - €150 000

Yugo Florida (Ser-Bul-Cro-Montenegro), dir. Vladimir Tagic - €105 000

Yunan (Ger-Can-It-Fr), dir. Ameer Fakher Eldin - €400 000