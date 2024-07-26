Aude Hesbert, presently director of the French cultural agency Villa Albertine in Los Angeles, will take over as both artistic director of the Deauville American Film Festival and managing director of cinema communications and events outfit Le Public Système Cinema.

The move comes after Le Public Systeme’s longtime leader and Deauville artistic director Bruno Barde was ousted from his position following accusations of sexual misconduct by seven former female employees.

Hesbert will also head up the crime thriller festival Reims Polar and Gérardmer International Fantasy Film Festival, which are run by Le Public Systeme, parent company Hopscotch has confirmed.

Hesbert worked at Le Public Système Cinema as deputy director from 2018 to 2023 and has previously held top-tier roles on the international festival circuit including at Directors’ Fortnight and Unifrance.

In addition to running the three French festivals, Le Public Système handles PR for films in France and at global festivals.

Hesbert’s team includes longtime PR director Alexis Delage-Toriel and programming director Jérôme Lasserre, who have been interim heads since Barde’s departure.

Barde was officially suspended from his position in June after online outfit Mediapart published the allegations from former employees detailing harassment, assault, sexist remarks and humiliation. Barde firmly denies the allegations.

While Hopscotch released a statement saying it took “the reports very seriously” and had launched “necessary investigations”, it has yet to commented on the results of that investigation.

Next up for Le Public Système is the 50th-anniversary edition of Deauville American Film Festival which runs September 6-15. This year’s festival will see Michael Douglas as guest of honour and Benoit Magimel as head of the jury.