Rebecca Leffler
Based in France
Contact info
- News
Totem Films revamps team with new hires, powers up co-production slate heading into Cannes (exclusive)
Production arm Totem Atelier is moving full speed ahead on several international co-productions.
- News
Catherine Corsini hits back at accusations of unrest on set of Cannes contender ‘Homecoming’
‘Homecoming’ was added to the Cannes line-up earlier this week.
- News
Charades unveils busy Cannes slate including ‘Little Girl Blue’ starring Marion Cotillard (exclusive)
Paris-based sales company will also bring Directors’ Fortnight opener The Goldman Case to the market.
- News
mk2 films adds Un Certain Regard title ‘Only The River Flows’ to Cannes slate (exclusive)
New film from Wei Shujun was a late addition to Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Selection.
- News
French unions threaten Cannes Film Festival as pension reform rage intensifies
France’s energy workers union said it plans to target major events including Cannes, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Roland Garros tennis open.
- News
Rachel Weisz and showrunner Alice Birch on reimagining classic thriller ‘Dead Ringers’ as a series
Weisz and Birch talk technical tricks and infusing fun into the horror of the Prime Video series.
- News
Norwegian satire ‘Power Play’ triumphs as six-day Canneseries wraps
Bargain, Carthago, Curduroy’ among big winners.
- News
“It is important our identity is different than other selections,” says Directors’ Fortnight’s Julien Rejl
“My aim is to go beyond the films scouted at co-production markets and residencies,” Rej explained.
- News
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight line-up includes Michel Gondry, Hong Sangsoo, Cédric Kahn titles
The sidebar unveiled its 55th selection under new artistic director Julien Rejl on Tuesday (April 18).
- News
’Bubble has burst’ in scripted TV production, says Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh
Exec delivered keynote address at annual TV market.
- Features
Artistic director Ava Cahen explains what makes a 'Critics’ Week film’
“I live, I eat, I dream, I sleep Critics’ Week,” says Cahen.
- News
Cannes Critics’ Week unveils 2023 selection
Sidebar devoted to first and second films runs May 17-25.
- News
Urban Sales boards Un Certain Regard Mongolian title ‘If Only I Could Hibernate’ (exclusive)
Film is first Mongolian feature to play in Official Selection at Cannes.
- News
“The hardest thing is to say no”: Thierry Fremaux’s hot take on Cannes 2023’s still evolving selection process
Fremaux reveals the film he saw yesterday that he included today.
- News
French films to open Cannes 2023 but several big (male) names are conspicuously absent
No slot (yet) of Bertrand Bonello, Michel Gondry, Bruno Dumont, Robin Campillo, Catherine Corsini and Quentin Dupieux.
- News
International auteurs dominate 2023 Cannes Competition line-up
New films from Wes Anderson, Jessica Hausner, Nanni Moretti, Catherine Breillat, Todd Haynes, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders have all been selected for the 2023 Cannes competition.
- News
Gerard Depardieu accused of sexual misconduct by 13 women in ‘Mediapart’ report
The accusations span the production of projects including Netflix series Marseille, period biopics L’Autre Dumas and La Vie En Rose and French comedy Disco.
- Features
10 things to know ahead of this year’s Cannes Marche du Film
The Marche 2023 is the first under the solo leadership of executive director Guillaume Esmiol.
- News
Michelle Yeoh to receive Kering Women in Motion award at Cannes Film Festival
Malaysian actress won the Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
- News
Maïwenn’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ starring Johnny Depp to open 2023 Cannes Film Festival
’Jeanne du Barry’ will be released on the same day in French cinemas.