Upcoming wartime drama The Guns Of Muschu has assembled a cast of Australian talent ahead of a planned shoot in 2025.

Directed by Australia’s Matthew Holmes, the story is set in the jungles of Papua New Guinea during the Second World War and centres on a mission in which eight commandos went in but only one survived.

The cast is led by Ben Hall, known for his roles in TV miniseries Warnie and Devil’s Playground, alongside Matt Day (Sweet Country), Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead), Jordan Fraser-Trumble (The Legend Of Ben Hall), Gerald Lepkowski (The Death Of Stalin), Maximillian Johnson (High Ground), Clayton Watson (The Matrix Reloaded), Damon Hunter (The Cost) and Arthur Angel (Red Dog).

Filming is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025 in Far North Queensland with a theatrical release planned ahead of Anzac Day (April 25) – a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand – in 2026.

Based on a true story and book The Guns Of Muschu by Don Dennis, the screenplay has been written by Tom Broadhurst and Jack Brislee.

It is produced by Broadhurst’s Rally Point Media, RLC Motion Picture Entertainment and Two Tone Pictures, which previously collaborated on Holmes’ 2017 feature The Legend of Ben Hall and 2022 revenge thriller The Cost.