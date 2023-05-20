Austrian docs specialist Autlook has just taken on world sales on I Hate Christmas, the latest feature from Irish director Ken Wardrop

Produced by Andrew Freedman and Samantha Corr of Venom Films, it’s about different characters in a small village in Ireland who have an unfortunate relationship with Christmas.

“It’s a very beautiful, heartwarming story about people who have issues with Christmas for different reasons,” Autlook’s Salma Abdalla commented of the project.

The project is currently in production, and Autlook has footage of the film in the Cannes market. Irish distributor Break Out Pictures is already on board.

“We just loved the concept,” Abdalla said. “Ken Wardrop is definitely one of the directors we have been following for a while.” Wardrop’s previous credits also include Mom And Me, also made for Venom.

Autlook’s new pick-up comes at a time when the market is being flooded with new docs.

“What we feel at the moment is that our acquisitions process is out of capacity. We receive so many for consideration because they couldn’t find a streaming deal. There’s a lot from the US at the moment that is flooding the European market,” Abdalla said. “We have to be very, very selective in terms of what we are taking. Each film needs to stand out.”

In Cannes, Autlook is also selling Un Certain Regard title, The Mother Of All Lies by Asmae el Moudir.