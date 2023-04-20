Geoffrey Macnab
Geoffrey Macnab covers the UK for Screen.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0)20 7226 0516
- Email:
- gcmacnab@btinternet.com
- Features
Visions du Réel’s Emile Bujès looks ahead to lively festival featuring masterclasses with Lucrecia Martel and Alice Rohrwacher
”The guests represent an idea of cinema that we as a festival want to defend,” sats Bujès.
- Features
UK distributors call for overhaul of “stifling” BBFC fee structure
Indie distributors charge the current structure prevents wider release of arthouse films.
- Features
“I grew up in this cinema family”: why the granddaughter of UK cinema mogul Sam King wrote a book about his life
The daughter of Screen’s founder has written a book about her grandfather Sam King, co-founder of Shipman & King
- News
David Puttnam calls on UK film industry to urgently invest in training; confirms he is standing down as FDA president
“We are pissing money down the drain at the moment in wage inflation as a direct result of having scarcity of production personnel.”
- News
UK and Ireland cinemas saw solid post-pandemic recovery in 2022, says FDA report
UK and Ireland cinema admissions were up 60% to 128 million in 2022.
- News
Netherlands Film Fund appoints new interim CEO
She assumes the role from Peter Schrurs while permanent head Bero Beyer continues his recovery.
- News
Polish star Marcin Dorociński to lead cast for ‘Minghun’ from ‘Leave No Traces’ director Jan P. Matuszynski (exclusive)
Project is targeting an autumn festival premiere.
- News
Curzon confirms interest in buying rival UK chain Picturehouse Cinemas (exclusive)
Various suitors circling Picturehouse as Cineworld puts its assets up for sale.
- News
Lightdox picks up world rights to Belarus conscript doc ‘Motherland’ (exclusive)
Film focuses on violent bullying and torture of Belarusian military conscripts.
- Features
UK industry welcomes film and TV relief reform as pre-emptive move ahead of global tax restructure
Beyond animation and children’s TV, there is little uplift and nothing new to help indie film producers.
- News
Berlinale animation ‘White Plastic Sky’ lands Europe, Asia sales (exclusive)
Films Boutique are close to further deals in China and Italy.
- News
How Ukraine is trying to maintain the momentum behind a generation of outstanding filmmakers
The European industry has created support initiatives, including for funding, co-production and raising awareness.
- News
Deckert picks up ‘Close To Vermeer’ documentary, seals US deal (exclusive)
Project is directed by Suzanne Raes.
- News
Kirill Serebrennikov’s ‘The Disappearance’ to shoot later this year
The exiled Russian producer is in Berlin with Encounters title ’The Cage Is Looking For A Bird’.
- News
Kleptocracy doc ‘Breaking Social’ steals early deals at EFM
Fredrik Gertten’s feature doc Breaking Social has been selected to world premiere in competition at CPH:Dox.
- News
Mexican animation ‘Little Eggs: An African Rescue’ scrambles further deals for Odin’s Eye (exclusive)
Animation set for France (Alba) and the UK and Ireland (Dazzler).
- News
Tax incentives “need to prove” local benefits, says Film i Vast exec
“If you stimulate a sector that is already running on very high speed and has capacity problems, the only thing you will achieve is inflation.”
- Features
“I was all in”: Netflix Germany exec talks ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
Netflix executive Sasha Bühler on making the Oscar-and Bafta-nominated ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’.
- News
Germany takes Ukrainian werewolf thriller as war delays productions (exclusive)
FILM.UA has also begun pre-sales on Ukrainian war drama ‘Bucha’.
- News
Michaël R. Roskam to reunite with Matthias Schoenaerts for ‘Le Faux Soir’ (exclusive)
Duo previously collaborated on ’Bullhead’ and ’Racer And The Jailbird’.