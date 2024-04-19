The Bafta film awards 2025 ceremony is confirmed to take place on Sunday February 16.

The ceremony will take place during the first weekend of the Berlin film festival, which runs February 13-23. The Berlinale has clashed with the Baftas for every physical edition since 2004, apart from in 2020 and 2022.

The ceremony will be two weeks ahead of the US Academy Awards, set for March 2, unlike last year when there was a three-week gap.

Other key dates, including voting windows, nominations and longlist announcements, will be revealed by Bafta at a later date.

Last year’s ceremony was watched by 3.8m people on the BBC One broadcast at its peak. Oppenheimer was the major winner, picking up seven awards including best film.