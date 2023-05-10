Banijay has appointed Guillaume Thouret as managing director for Banijay Studios France.

Thouret joins Banijay France’s production label from Newen Group, where he was deputy managing director having joined as managing director of Newen label CAPA in 2015.

He was previously deputy managing director of TF1 Production, overseeing the group’s scripted and streamer formats, and managing director of TF6 and Série Club.

Thouret replaces Alban Etienne who left in 2021. In his new role, he will set Banijay Studios France’s strategy for the local and international market, managing its portfolio of projects in development, building co-production opportunities, and growing its talent base.

He will work with Banijay Studios France’s existing team of producers, who are behind shows such as Marie Antoinette, co-produced with CAPA Drama and Les Gens, Les Disparus De La Forêt Noire for TF1, and Versailles for Canal+.

François de Brugada, CEO of Banijay France said: “Guillaume brings a wealth of experience to Banijay Studios France, and his industry knowledge will be invaluable in bolstering the growth of high-quality and ambitious scripted programming.”