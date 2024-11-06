Bankside has unveiled a first look at Ugla Hauksdóttir’s volcano thriller The Fires, shot on location in Iceland throughout the summer, starring Vigdís Hrefna Pálsdóttir and Pilou Asbæk (pictured).

Further cast includes Jóhann G. Jóhannsson, Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Ingvar E. Sigurdsson, Guðmundur Ólafsson, Þór Tulinius, Arndís Hrönn Egilsdóttir and Jörundur Ragnarsson.

Written by Hauksdóttir and Markus Englmair, the film is an adaptation of the bestselling Icelandic novel of the same name by Sigríður Hagalín.

It is set against a backdrop of unease and fear as volcanoes that have been dormant for 800 years show signs of life in Iceland’s populated region.

Producers are Grímar Jónsson of Iceland’s Netop Films and Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska of Poland’s Madants, with Anonymous Content co-representing North American rights.

Pre-sales already announced include Germany (Wild Bunch) and the Middle East (Front Row).

Bankside Films will be showing a promo to buyers during the AFM and are handling worldwide sales, with Anonymous Content co-representing North American rights.