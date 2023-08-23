Barbie has become the most successful film of all time at the Irish box office.

Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster has grossed €8.9m (£7.6m) in Ireland alone from four-and-a-half weeks on release, topping the €8.7m of James Cameron’s Avatar from 2009.

Other films Barbie has topped in Ireland include Titanic, also by Cameron, with €8.3m; and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with €6.8m.

The Warner Bros film entered the all-time UK-Ireland top 10 this past weekend, currently sitting in eighth place with £84.8m. Next ahead are Avengers: Endgame (£88.7m), Avatar (£94m) and Spectre (£95.2m), all of which could be within reach should it continue to hold well.

The comedy has revitalised the theatrical exhibition sector in Ireland, with the Bank of Ireland reporting a 136% month-on-month increase in cinema spending throughout July.

Dublin’s Light House Group smashed its all-time weekend admissions record on the July 21-23 opening of Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer, seeing 6,318 admissions at its Light House Dublin venue and 2,623 at the Palas Galway. Barbie has now taken more money than any other film at the Light House.

The Irish record joins a host of other Barbie landmarks, with the film already Warner Bros’ highest-grossing title of all time in both the US and UK-Ireland.