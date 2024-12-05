Sony Pictures Classics will release the documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin exclusively on Imax on February 7, 2025, in almost 200 theatres.

Two days prior, Imax Theatres will hold one-night-only early access screenings in 18 markets for the film, which explores the origins of arguably the greatest rock and roll band of all time.

Writer-director Bernard MacMahon’s hybrid docu-concert film digs into the British band’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film by the surviving band members.

Faced with hardly any footage from Led Zeppelin’s early period, MacMahon and his producer Allison McGourty sourced material from around the globe.

“We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings,” said writer-producer McGourty. “Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques, so that in Imax, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”

Tom Bernard, co-president and co-founder of Sony Pictures Classics, said “I had a mind-blowing experience seeing Led Zeppelin for the first time in August 1969 at the Texas International Pop Festival in Grapevine, Texas and it has stayed with me ever since. This legendary group merits a spectacular North American theatrical release of this incredible film.”

McGourty and Paradise Pictures served as producer in association with Big Beach, alongside executive producers Michael B Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Cynthia Heusing, David Kistenbroker, Duke Erikson, Simon Moran, and Ged Doherty.