'The UnHolylands'

Source: Belfast Film Festival

Paddy Duffy’s The UnHolylands starring James Nesbitt is among the world premieres at the 24th Belfast Film Festival (October 31-November 9). 

Duffy’s coming-of-age comedy sees two brothers attempt one last house party before their university days are over. It also stars Ciaran McCourt, Peter Jeffries and Sean Daly.

Further world premieres include Michael Head’s comedy The Spin starring Derry Girls’ Tara Lynne O’Neill and Will McConnell’s experimental drama Beautiful And Loud And Clear.

Competition

Eight films comprise Belfast’s third annual international competition including Xiaoxuan Jiang’s To Kill A Mongolian Horse, winner of best directing and screenwriting prizes at Venice film festival. Fellow Venice winner Familiar Touch from Sarah Friedland is also competing, having picked up the Future Lion award, as is Canada’s Oscar submission for international feature – Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language.

Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude, Toronto programmer Dorota Lech and Irish filmmaker Dean Kavanag will preside over the jury for the first- and second-time filmmakers. A £7,000 prize will go to the director of best film, alongside jury prizes for outstanding craft contribution and breakout performance of £1,500 each.

Opening the festival is Aislinn Clarke’s Irish-language horror Fréwaka, which has played several festivals prior including Locarno, while it will close with Sam O’Mahony’s The Wise Guy.

Features in the New Cinema strand include festival favourites A Real PainNickel BoysHard Truths and Grand Tour

On November 2, the festival takes part in Palestine Cinema Day, which is happening around the world, with a screening of Julia Bacha’s Naila And The Uprising.

Belfast Film Festival 2024 

International competition 

Familiar Touch 
Dir. Sarah Friedland 

Universal Language 
Dir. Matthew Rankin 

Paul And Paulette Take A Bath 
Dir. Jethro Massey 

Second Chance 
Dir. Subhadra Mahajan

Windless 
DIr. Pavel G. Vesnakov

To Kill A Mongolian Horse 
Dir. Xiaoxuan Jiang  

Eephus 
Dir. Carson Lund  

The Ballad Of Suzanne Césaire 
Dir. Madeline Hunt Ehrlich

New Cinema

A Real Pain 
Dir. Jesse Eisenberg 

Nightbitch
Dir. Marielle Heller

La Cocina 
Dir. Alonso Ruizpalacios 

Rumours
Dirs. Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson

Hard Truths
Dir. Mike Leigh

King Baby 
Dirs. Kit Redstone, Aaran Shearing

Flow 
Dir. Gints Zilbalodis

Nickel Boys
Dir. RaMell Ross

Armand
Dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tønde

Grand Tour 
Dir. Miguel Gomes

The Other Way Around
Dir. Jonás Trueba

