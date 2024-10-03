Paddy Duffy’s The UnHolylands starring James Nesbitt is among the world premieres at the 24th Belfast Film Festival (October 31-November 9).

Duffy’s coming-of-age comedy sees two brothers attempt one last house party before their university days are over. It also stars Ciaran McCourt, Peter Jeffries and Sean Daly.

Further world premieres include Michael Head’s comedy The Spin starring Derry Girls’ Tara Lynne O’Neill and Will McConnell’s experimental drama Beautiful And Loud And Clear.

Competition

Eight films comprise Belfast’s third annual international competition including Xiaoxuan Jiang’s To Kill A Mongolian Horse, winner of best directing and screenwriting prizes at Venice film festival. Fellow Venice winner Familiar Touch from Sarah Friedland is also competing, having picked up the Future Lion award, as is Canada’s Oscar submission for international feature – Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language.

Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude, Toronto programmer Dorota Lech and Irish filmmaker Dean Kavanag will preside over the jury for the first- and second-time filmmakers. A £7,000 prize will go to the director of best film, alongside jury prizes for outstanding craft contribution and breakout performance of £1,500 each.

Opening the festival is Aislinn Clarke’s Irish-language horror Fréwaka, which has played several festivals prior including Locarno, while it will close with Sam O’Mahony’s The Wise Guy.

Features in the New Cinema strand include festival favourites A Real Pain, Nickel Boys, Hard Truths and Grand Tour.



On November 2, the festival takes part in Palestine Cinema Day, which is happening around the world, with a screening of Julia Bacha’s Naila And The Uprising.

Belfast Film Festival 2024

International competition

Familiar Touch

Dir. Sarah Friedland

Universal Language

Dir. Matthew Rankin

Paul And Paulette Take A Bath

Dir. Jethro Massey

Second Chance

Dir. Subhadra Mahajan

Windless

DIr. Pavel G. Vesnakov

To Kill A Mongolian Horse

Dir. Xiaoxuan Jiang

Eephus

Dir. Carson Lund

The Ballad Of Suzanne Césaire

Dir. Madeline Hunt Ehrlich

New Cinema

A Real Pain

Dir. Jesse Eisenberg

Nightbitch

Dir. Marielle Heller

La Cocina

Dir. Alonso Ruizpalacios

Rumours

Dirs. Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson

Hard Truths

Dir. Mike Leigh

King Baby

Dirs. Kit Redstone, Aaran Shearing

Flow

Dir. Gints Zilbalodis

Nickel Boys

Dir. RaMell Ross

Armand

Dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tønde

Grand Tour

Dir. Miguel Gomes

The Other Way Around

Dir. Jonás Trueba