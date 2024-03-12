Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Matthias Glasner’s Berlinale Competition Dying from The Match Factory.

The melodrama follows a woman secretly enjoying her husband’s deteriorating health before death knocks on her door as well, causing estranged family members to reconnect.

Corinna Harfouch, Lars Eidinger, Lilith Stangenberg, Ronald Zehrfeld, Robert Gwisdek and Anna Bederke lead the cast.

Dying picked up several prizes in Berlin including the silver bear in best screenplay. It scored a solid 2.8 on Screen’s critics jury grid.

The feature is written by Glasner who also produces with Jan Krüger and Ulf Israel.

Picturehouse Entertainment also recently picked up La Cocina and From Hilde, With Love for UK and Ireland distribution. “Matthias Glasner has created a wonderful piece of cinema with Dying - it is ambitious, darkly funny, surprising and wise all at once. Dying is the kind of bold, fearless filmmaking that Picturehouse is keen to champion, and we are excited to bring it to UK audiences,” said Picturehouse managing director Claire Binns.

The Match Factory has already scored several deals on Dying including France (Bodega Film), Italy (Satine Film), and Norway (Selmer Media AS).