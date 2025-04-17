EXCLUSIVE: Urban Sales has inked a slew of deals for Valentine Cadic’s debut French feature, That Summer In Paris, which world premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in the new Perspectives competition.

The film, shot and set during last summer’s Paris Olympic Games, has sold to Karma Films in Spain, Eksysten for Germany and Austria, Adok Films in Switzerland, Kfilmam in Canada, DDDream in China, Nashchon Film in Israel, PT Falcon in Indonesia, Pannonia in Hungary and Fivia in former Yugoslavia, with further negotiations ongoing.

That Summer in Paris centres on a 30-year-old woman from Normandy who heads to the French capital to watch the games and reunite with her half-sister, but nothing goes her way as she gets swept up in the city’s chaotic and intense rhythm. Newcomer Blandine Madec and India Hair star.

The film was produced by Masa Sawada and Antoine Jouve of Comme des Cinémas, in co-production with Arnaud Bruttin of Cinq De Trèfle Productions. New Story will release in France on June 11.

Cadic has directed several shorts and her acting credits include Cannes Critics’ Week premieres Ava and Our Struggles.

“Alongside its rare portrayal of Paris in motion, the film depicts a type of character rarely seen on screen, namely a quiet, reserved woman who is often overlooked, yet instantly recognisable,” said Urban Sales’ Garance Targowla.

The Paris-based company is heading to the upcoming Cannes market with French comedy The Doll starring Cécile de France and Vincent Macaigne, social comedy Miss Mermaid, and family animation Space Cadet.