Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Alonso Ruizpalacios’ Berlinale Competition title La Cocina.

Picturehouse’s newly-announced acquisitions team James Brown and Julia Trawinska acquired the film from sales agent HanWay Films in Berlin.

La Cocina had its world premiere on Friday, February 16 in Berlin.

The black-and-white drama follows a Mexican cook in a New York tourist trap restaurant, who is in love with an American waitress who cannot commit to a relationship with an undocumented alien.

Rooney Mara stars alongside Raul Briones Carmona. The film is co-financed by Fifth Season, which co-represents North America rights with WME.

It is written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Ruizpalacios, based on Arnold Wesker’s 1957 play The Kitchen. Producers are Ramiro Ruiz, Gerardo Gatica, Lauren Mann and Ivan Orlic. Production companies are Filmadora, with partners Panorama, Fifth Season, Astrakan Film AB and Seine Pictures.

HanWay closed multiple international deals earlier today (Monday, February 26), including for France (Originals Factory), Australia and New Zealand (Vendetta), Spain (Avalon), Italy (Teodora Film), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Scandinavia (Mis. Label), Poland (Monolith), Romania (Bad Unicorn), Baltics (Acme), Czech Republic (Film Europe), South Korea (The Coup Inc.), Japan (Sundae), Taiwan (Filmware International), China (HiShow), Greece (TFG), the Middle East (Front Row), Israel (Forum Film), Singapore (Shaw), Ukraine (Arthouse Traffic), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures) and ships and airlines (Cinesky).

Square One Entertainment acquired the film for Germany and Austria prior to the festival.

Clare Binns, Picturehouse managing director, said the company “will be making a series of exciting announcements over the coming weeks and months, and La Cocina will take pride of place amongst Picturehouse Entertainment’s slate of upcoming cinema releases.”