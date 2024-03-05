The 75th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will run February 13-23, 2025.

It will mark the first edition of the festival under new director Tricia Tuttle who takes the helm from Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek next month (April 1).

The Baftas, which has clashed with the film festival almost every year since 2004, has not yet announced the date for its 2025 awards ceremony.

Dates for the European Film Market (EFM), which runs during the festival, are also yet to be confirmed.