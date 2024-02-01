The British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed David Hamilton to the newly -created role of executive director of engagement, marketing and communication.

Hamilton joins from the charity sector where he worked as director of communications and marketing for the children’s charity NSPCC.

Joining the BFI in May, Hamilton will head a new department across the organisation’s marketing, press, PR, brand and design, and corporate and international communications team. He will also join the BFI executive board.

Hamilton will report to chief executive Ben Roberts who said: “David joins the BFI at a critical time, as we begin to realise our ambitions both for the BFI’s cultural programmes and for the screen sector, including our work to strengthen independent film.”

Hamilton is tasked with helping to deliver the BFI 10-year Screen Culture 2033 strategy.

Prior to the NSPCC, Hamilton headed communications at the youth organisation Scouts and has also chaired the PR and Communications Council.

Hamilton said: “I look forward to leading such a talented team and contributing to our shared vision of celebrating and elevating the diverse and vibrant stories that define our screen culture.”