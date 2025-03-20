Lloyd Eyre-Morgan and Neil Ely’s UK queer comedy Departures has been picked up for sales by nascent UK outfit Rapt Films, ahead of its world premiere at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

Departures draws on the filmmakers own experiences, and follows the relationship between two men who meet at an airport gate and begin monthly incognito trips to Amsterdam together. Over time the need to keep their intimacy a secret causes strain, and the relationship becomes increasingly toxic.

It marks the first feature produced by Punk Spirit Films, a collective of working-class LGBT+ filmmakers based in Manchester. Co-directors Eyre-Morgan and Ely previously featured at BFI Flare with their shorts S.A.M and Mirrors.

Eyre-Morgan also stars, alongside David Tag, Lorraine Stanley, Kerry Howard and Liam Boyle.

“While the film is deeply rooted in LGBT+ themes, its story is universal—because let’s be honest, who hasn’t had that one relationship that completely messed with their head? With plenty of laughter, a few tears, and a healthy dose of northern wit, Departures offers a raw and relatable take on heartbreak, the chaos of moving on, and the humour we cling to just to survive it all,” said Punk Spirit.

Russell Webber, CEO of Rapt, said he was drawn to the film’s “realistic and energetic approach brings an urgency to the story that will keep audiences hooked”.