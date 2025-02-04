The BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival (March 19-30) will close with the UK premiere of Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Reolon’s erotic thriller Night Stage.

The Brazilian feature, which has its world premiere in Berlinale, centres around an affair between an actor and a politician whose sexual desires lead them into escalating circumstances. The directors previously won the jury award at Berlinale Panorama in 2018, and the Teddy award for best LGBTQ feature film in the festival, for debut Hard Paint.

Also arriving at BFI Flare after a Berlin premiere is Shatara Michelle Ford’s Dreams In Nightmares which will screen as a special presentation. The drama follows three Black queer women who embark on a road trip across America in search of their friend.

As previously announced, the festival is opening with the international premiere of comedy-drama The Wedding Banquet starring Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yang.



The full BFI Flare programme will be unveiled on Tuesday, February 18.