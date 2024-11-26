BFI London Film Festival (LFF) world premiere and audience award winner Four Mothers has been picked up for distribution in the UK and Ireland by BFI Distribution and Break Out Pictures, respectively.

The release date for cinemas in both territories is set for April 4 2025. The film was acquired directly from the producers. French sales outfit mk2 is selling in other territories.

Irish director and writer Darren Thornton and co-writer, brother Colin Thornton, adapted Gianni Di Gregorio’s Italian 2008 LFF winner Mid-August Lunch into a tale of one Irish son juggling four very different mothers after his friends jet off to Spain for an impromptu Pride holiday.

James McArdle, Fionnula Flanagan and Dearbhla Molloy star.

Producers are Eric Abraham, Jack Sidey and Martina Niland. It is a Port Pictures (Ireland) and Portobello Films & Television (UK) production, made with the support of Screen Ireland and The Common Humanity Arts Trust, in association with mk2 Films, Coimisiún na Meán and RTÉ.