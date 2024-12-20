The British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) has teamed with production, finance and sales outfit Anton for the third iteration of its Springboard training programme.

Established in 2020, Bifa Springboard is a support programme for UK based filmmakers currently working on their second feature film. To-date it has supported over 180 writers, producers and directors.

The genre scheme is open to producers and writers, and will offer a mixture of technical and professional training, mentoring, networking and access to resources. Genre in this instance covers action, thriller, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, dystopia and romantic comedy, or a hybrid.

“In an industry where only 10% of producers and 20% of writers go on to make a sophomore feature, Springboard’s goal is to support the next wave of British filmmakers to be ambitious, thinking towards long term, visionary careers with global impacts,” said a statement from Bifa.

“Second-time filmmakers need support, training and a creative community in order to build long-lasting careers in our industry,” added Bifa directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace.

Anton’s genre credits include The End We Start From and Femme. The company’s CEO Sebastien Raybaud said: “We look forward to collaborating with Bifa and supporting the next generation of exceptional emerging filmmakers out of the UK over the course of the programme, and hopefully beyond.”

The 2025 scheme will run from April to December, with applications now open.