The British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) will return to the Roundhouse in Camden, London for its 2024 ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, December 8.

The move occurs after 14 years at the Old Billingsgate venue in the City of London. “It’s an especially fitting partnership as a key focus for both the Roundhouse and Bifa is nurturing, supporting and platforming young creatives and emerging talent in the UK,” said a statement from Bifa directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace.

“Our move to the Roundhouse is one of a number of positive steps we’re taking towards raising the public profile of Bifa, which we hope will help renew support for our mission to champion British independent film and talent through our annual awards and year-round initiatives, and safeguard Bifa for the future.”

Earlier this month Bifa revealed its ongoing funding challenges to Screen, noting that its awards ceremony income covers the event production, but not the overhead cost of the team or other work to support film talent or audience development.

The last Bifa ceremony to take place at the Roundhouse was the 10th awards, hosted by James Nesbitt. Winners included Anton Corbijn’s Control for best British independent film, Judi Dench for best actress in Notes On A Scandal, and Viggo Mortensen for best actor in Eastern Promises.

“Film and broadcast projects are at the heart of the Roundhouse’s young creatives programme, helping young people find their voice, tell their own story, or take their first step in the industry,” said Miles Eady, head of events at the Roundhouse.

Bifa has also set its entry and nominations dates for the 2024 ceremony:

Mid-June - Entry opens

August 2 - Early entry deadline: Features

August 9 - Early entry deadline: Shorts

August 23 - Final entry deadline: Shorts

Late entry deadline: Features

September 4 - Final entry deadline: Features

Sept 16-23. Selected longlists released

November 5 - Nominations Announced

November 26 - Craft Winners Announced

December 8 - Ceremony