Black Bear UK, the distribution arm of US-based independent studio Black Bear, has appointed three staff to further establish its core distribution team.

Eugene O’Connor joins as VP publicity; Nick Smith as VP digital; and Bosco Tench as marketing director.

O’Connor, Smith and Tench join existing executives Vicky Hine, SVP marketing; Scott Sargeant, VP distribution; and Frank Ayaoge, VP technical. The team is led by president John Friedberg, who joined Black Bear as a partner in May last year from STX Entertainment to oversee the international expansion, and managing director Llewellyn Radley.

Having launched last year, Black Bear UK will look to distribute 10 to 15 wide-release theatrical films a year. The company’s first release will be Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money starring Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson and Seth Rogen, produced by Black Bear Pictures, which will open wide on September 22. The film is currently finishing post-production.

O’Connor will lead on all aspects of UK publicity strategy, and will work across PR for Black Bear’s international sales and distribution business. He joins from Premier PR where he led the film team, working on publicity campaigns for titles including The Banshees Of Inisherin, The Favourite and TV’s Normal People.

Smith recently managed the UK video business at Apple, having previously worked at eOne and Momentum Pictures; while Tench joins from eOne where he was senior marketing manager.

Black Bear UK’s slate includes Conclave from All Quiet On The Western Front director Edward Berger, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci; David Mackenzie’s Relay with Riz Ahmed, Lily James and Sam Worthington; musical Fred & Ginger from Jonathan Entwistle, starring Margaret Qualley and Jamie Bell; and Guy Ritchie’s upcoming untitled action film with Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez.

The US-based production outfit is currently in production on The Rivals Of Amziah King starring Matthew McConaughey, co-produced by David Heyman’s Heyday Films.

“We are well positioned to begin delivering a steady pipeline of exceptional films to our partners in exhibition, as well as to digital platforms, pay-TV partners and broadcasters,” said Friedberg.