Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired international sales on the comedy Maximum Truth starring Ike Barinholtz from Suicide Squad and Dylan O’Brien from The Maze Runner franchise and will kick off sales in Cannes next week.

David Stassen (The Mindy Project) directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Barinholtz about a documentary film crew following political grifters who set out to take down a rival congressional candidate.

Maximum Truth also features Kiernan Shipka, Mia Serafino, and Max Minghella. Momentum Pictures previously acquired North American rights.

QC Entertainment financed and served as executive producer. Patrick Rizzotti of Crossroad Productions served as producer along with Stassen and Barinholtz’s 23/34 Productions.

Blue Fox’s James Huntsman said, “Blue Fox Entertainment is thrilled to work with such an elevated team of actors and filmmakers who bring us a hilarious take on modern politics.”

“This is a film about a couple of men who lack any semblance of shame,” said Stassen. “They will say, do and agree to anything for money and attention. It is not based on the current political landscape at all.”