Paramount Pictures’ musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love has made a strong start at the North American box office, grossing $14m on Wednesday (February 14) to become, according to Paramount, the biggest mid-week Valentine’s Day opener ever.

The record was previously held by Sony’s romantic drama The Vow, which had an $11.5m North American opening in February 2012.

One Love opened in 3,536 domestic locations ahead of the Friday-to-Monday US Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.

The film also opens this week in 47 international markets, including Australia, Benelux, Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, Scandinavia, Spain and the UK. Openings will follow in Italy (February 22), Korea (March 14) and Japan (May 10).

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae star and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita. Reinaldo Marcus Green directed.

The other wide Valentine’s Day domestic release, Columbia Pictures’ Madame Web, had a less auspicious debut, grossing just over $6m on Wednesday from 4,013 domestic locations.

The standalone origin story of the Marvel heroine stars Dakota Johnson and was directed by SJ Clarkson.