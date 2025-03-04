Robert “Bobby” Meyers, the industry veteran and champion of independent film who was a founding member of the American Film Market, has died. He was 90.

Meyers passed away at his home in New Jersey on March 2. He began his career in the 1950s and worked in various roles before joining Columbia Pictures International, where he served in Paris and Brussels, eventually becoming the European sales manager.

He later held executive positions at National General Pictures, Lorimar Motion Pictures, Filmways Productions, Orion Pictures, and Village Roadshow, playing a pivotal role in international film sales and distribution. During his career he was responsible for the release of such films as Obsession, Being There, and Blow Out.

In 1981, while heading sales at Lorimar Motion Pictures and later as president of Filmways, Meyers was one of the key figures who led a consortium of international sales companies to launch the AFM in response to a rise in independent filmmaking.

The inaugural market took place in Westwood, Los Angeles, from March 21-31. Later this year the AFM will host its 46th edition, back in Los Angeles after last year’s one-off edition in Las Vegas.

Meyers also served as the first chairman of the American Film Marketing Association (AFMA), now the Independent Film & Television Alliance. After two terms, he continued to be heavily involved in the association and served as vice chairman, executive committee member and board member. He attended the AFM annually, and was also a fixture at Cannes Film Festival and Marché.

“Bobby was instrumental in encouraging and shaping the independent film industry landscape throughout his extensive career,” said IFTA president Jean Prewitt, who added that Meyers “remained involved and deeply committed” to the association for the next 40 years.”

Prewitt continued, “Bobby was a trusted colleague, a confident, and an advisor whose insight and support mattered to me and to all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Meyers is survived by his wife Roberta; children Adam Meyers (Dana Meyers), David Meyers (Alison Glanz), and Jen Meyers (Ben Zoll); grandchildren Eric Meyers (Nicole Meyers), Rachel Severo (Mike Severo), Carly Meyers, Samantha Meyers, Benjamin Meyers, Asher Meyers-Light, Bodhi Meyers-Light, Ida Zoll and Florian Zoll; and great-grandchildren Jacob Meyers and Kara Meyers.