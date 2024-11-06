Philadelphia–based independent distribution stalwart Breaking Glass Pictures has been making a push into production and arrives at AFM with a slate of original content.

CEO Rich Wolff and COO Susan Helfrich anticipate they will have self-distributed 15 in-house titles this year, some of which will be on the sales roster in Las Vegas, led by occult horror Conjuring The Cult, erotic thriller Taboo: Family Secrets, and upcoming crime thriller Buried Alive: The Clay Serial Killer.

The goal is to have made 23 in-house productions by the end of the year, alongside third-party titles, as the company shifts its business model to a more proactive approach that enables it to focus on work with preferred filmmakers and own the rights.

“When BGP defines a specific niche, it is often easier to just make the picture so we have exactly what we need,” said Wolff. Productions are funded by PNC Bank and Breaking Glass Pictures’ cash flow.

“2024 has been a landmark year for Breaking Glass Pictures,” the executive added. “In addition to licensing over 36 films from prominent festival markets, producing 15 originals by mid-year speaks to our team’s devotion to the creative process and independent cinema.”

The AFM sales roster includes horror Alice And The Vampire Queen, heist comedy Cash Storm, documentary Aliens Uncovered Series, and horror Beware The Boogeyman.

“Our recent horror-thriller line-up, including Hayride To Hell – featuring genre icons Kane Hodder and Bill Moseley – and A Halloween Feast with Lynn Lowry, has already struck a powerful chord with audiences,” added Wolff.