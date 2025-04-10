Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired US rights to Benedict Cumberbatch Sundance and Berlin selection The Thing With Feathers and will distribute wide on October 31.

Dylan Southern’s anticipated debut narrative feature is adapted from Max Porter’s novella Grief Is The Thing With Feathers and follows a grieving husband and his two young sons as he deals with the sudden death of their mother. Newcomers Richard Boxall and Henry Boxall also star.

The feature premiered at Sundance and received its international premiere in Berlin.

Andrea Cornwell of Lobo Films (Love Lies Bleeding), and Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland of SunnyMarch Productions (We Live in Time) served as producers, with backing from Film4 and the BFI, in association with Align, Uncommon Creative Studio, mk2 Films, and Rank and File, co-produced with Film I Vast and Filmgate Films.

Briarcliff negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group and mk2 Films, who also handled international sales on behalf of the filmmakers.

Tom Ortenberg’s distribution company’s recent releases include Donald Trump origins story and Cannes 2024 selection The Apprentice starring Oscar-nominated Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, and Jonathan Majors in bodybuilding psychodrama Magazine Dreams, which premiered in Sundance 2023.

Coming up are Sneaks (April 18), a sneaker-themed animation voiced by Anthony Mackie, Martin Lawrence, Laurence Fishburne, Chlöe Bailey, and Mustard; the Juliet & Romeo (May 9) reimagining of Shakespeare’s love story; and crime thriller Sovereign with Nick Offerman, Dennis Quaid, and Jacob Tremblay.=