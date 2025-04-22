Jon Gisby, chair of British Screen Forum, is stepping down later this year after nine years in the role.

The process for selecting Gisby’s successor as chair of the invite-only body will begin shortly, with the hope that the next chair will be in place for autumn. It is a paid position.

Gisby is relocating to Canada to grow his advisory and coaching business, Swipefinder, on both sides of the Atlantic.

During Gisby’s time in post, the British Screen Forum has rebranded from the British Screen Advisory Council, broadened its membership to include all screen sector interests, curated policy roundtables with key global decision makers, commissioned original research and helped to shape the public policy framework.

Gisby has previously worked for video hosting service Vevo, immersive theatre company Punchdrunk, BBC, Yahoo and Channel 4.

“I’m proud to have played a part in helping such a wide and diverse group of leaders grapple with the complex challenges facing our sector,” said Gisby.

“The outcome of these debates matter: our industries sit at the heart of the UK’s culture, society and democracy; they’re a cornerstone of our soft power and a vital engine of economic growth and regeneration.”

Gisby’s predecessors as chair of the organisation include Adam Singer, David Elstein, Richard Attenborough and Harold Wilson.