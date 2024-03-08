The British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) has appointed Jennifer G Robinson as its new director.

Robinson, who founded Women Of The Lens Film Festival in 2017 takes over from Justin Chinyere after four years at the helm.

BUFF has also appointed Laurelle Jones as its new artistic director, replacing Paula Crickard. Jones is a film, TV and podcast producer who previously worked as festival coordinator at Women Of The Lens.

The festival recently relocated its operations from London to Halifax and Leeds and launched an “Up North, Down South” season to promote filmmakers from both London and Yorkshire.

In addition to founding and directing Women Of The Lens, Robinson also worked with the Black Filmmaker International Film Festival. ”Even with the tumultuous times we’ve been having in the industry over the last couple of years, I’m very optimistic about finding new opportunities, which extends the legacy of BUFF,” Robinson said.

BUFF was founded by Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe and will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary.