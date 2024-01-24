Memento International has secured pre-sales to Bruno Dumont’s The Empire to several key territories ahead of its world premiere in Berlin’s main competition and has unveiled the first English-language trailer for the auteur-sci-fi French film.

The Empire has sold to Njuta in Sweden, Vertigo in Hungary, MCF Megacom in Ex-Yugoslavia, Scanorama in Baltics, Beta in Bulgaria, and PT Falcon in Indonesia with more territories in discussions. The film will be released by ARP Selection in France, Cineart in Benelux and Academy Two in Italy.

Set in a quiet fishing village on the Opal Coast in Northern France, The Empire tells the story of a child who is so unique and peculiar it unleashes a secret war between extraterrestrial forces of good and evil.

The Empire features a prestige local cast including Anamaria Vartolomei, Lyna Khoudri, Camille Cottin, Fabrice Luchini and Brandon Vlieghe.

It is produced by Jean Bréhat and Bertrand Faivre from Tessalit Productions in co-production with Germany’s Red Balloon Film, Italy’s Ascent Film, Belgium’s Novak Prod, Portugal’s Rosa Filmes and France’s uryo Films.

Memento International’s line-up heading into EFM also includes Guillaume Nicloux’s biopic The Divine Sarah Bernhardt starring Sandrine Kiberlain and Laurent Lafitte and Camille Perton’s thriller Arenas starring Edgar Ramirez, both in post.