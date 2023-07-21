Buffalo 8 has picked up US rights from Circus Road Films to upcoming Cinequest Film Festival premiere How To Ruin The Holidays.

Amber Nash plays a struggling comedian lured home for the holidays with her siblings and Doomsday prepper father who must make a life-changing decision.

The cast includes Kate Lambert, Colin Mochrie, and Luke Davis and includes comedy notables Ronny Chieng, Aisha Tyler and Henry Zebrowski. Arlen Konopaki directed.

Writer-producer Kevin Gillese said the story is based on his relationship with his brother. “We’re so alike in so many ways, but our lives look very different because of his developmental disability. To bridge that gap, we use comedy as our shared language, and that’s what’s at the heart of this whole thing.”

Buffalo 8’s head of distribution Nikki Stier Justice negotiated the deal with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films. Buffalo 8 plans a limited theatrical release in the winter.