Munich-based sales outfit Studio 100 Film has closed a string of deals for upcoming family animation Flamingo Flamenco.

The feature has been acquired for Vietnam (Blue Lantern), Mongolia (Filmbridge), the Middle East (Empire Network), Eastern Europe (ProRom Media), ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Bulgaria (Pro Films), Portugal (NOS Ludomundo), Greece (Rosebud.21), Benelux (Just4Kids), Israel (Filmhouse), Baltics (ACME), Ukraine (UFD) and Poland (Kino Swiat).

Produced by Germany’s Studio 100 Media and Spain’s 3Doubles Producciones, the story follows a dance crazy flamingo who must overcome personal loss and learn to dance again, regaining her confidence and saving her flock in the process.

Due for delivery in 2026, the feature is based on a script by Rob Sprackling, whose credits include Gnomeo & Juliet and Shaun The Sheep Movie. It is produced by Thorsten Wegener and executive produced by Martin Krieger.

Studio 100 Film is speaking to further territories here at the market after launching the project at the EFM in Berlin last month. Its Filmart slate of upcoming titles also includes 200% Wolf, the sequel to 2020 animated hit 100% Wolf.

Completed features include My Freaky Family and Giants Of La Mancha while further upcoming animated titles include Miss Moxy, North, Heidi: Rescue Of The Lynx and On The Edge, all in the development, pre-production or production stages.