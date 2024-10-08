Sarah Friedland’s Familiar Touch, about a woman adjusting to life in an assisted living facility, has sold widely in Europe and the Middle East for Memento International following a trifecta of wins in Venice including the Lion of the Future award for best debut film.

The film has been scooped up by Arizona Distribution in France, Fandango in Italy, Vedette in Benelux, Edge in Scandinavia and the Baltics, Imovision in Brazil and Gulf Film for the Middle East.

Familiar Touch debuted in the Horizons section at Venice in September. Friedland won the best director prize in the section and Kathleen Chalfant who won the best actress award.

Friedland wrote the script and produces with Alexandra Byer’s Rathaus Films and Matthew Thurm’s Go For Thurm. The film went through the Berlinale Talents programme’s Script Station and Projects Lab.

The film will next screen at BFI London Film Festival followed by AFI Fest.