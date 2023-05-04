Paris-based Indie Sales has sold Belgian filmmaker Zeno Graton’s Berlinale Generation film The Lost Boys to Dark Star Pictures in the US, Pecadillo Pictures in the UK/Ireland and to the Filmin platform in Spain.

The film stars Khalil Gharbia alongside Julien de Saint Jean in a story of two young men attempting to keep their burgeoning relationship under wraps at a tough juvenile detention centre. The Lost Boys is produced by France’s Silex Films and Belgium’s Tarantula and will be released in Belgium by O’Brother and in France by Rezo on May 10.

Indie Sales has also scored key deals for Milad Alami’s Berlinale Panorama film Opponent. The filmmaker’s second feature has been sold to France (ARP), Italy (Lucky Red), Poland (Mayfly) and Spain (Filmin). Opponent stars Iranian actor Payman Maadi, known for his work with Asghar Farhadi in A Separation and About Elly, as a man forced to flee Iran with his family in the aftermath of a devastating rumour who breaks a promise to his wife and joins the local wrestling club to boost his family’s chances of asylum.

The film is produced by Annika Rogell at Tangy in Sweden, as a co-production with Ruben Thorkildsen, Sandra Warg, Peter Possne and Anna Croneman

Also on Indie Sales’ post-EFM sales sweep is Léa Todorov’s debut feature Maria Montessori. The fictionalised story about the famed titular physician and teacher has been sold to Filmladen in Austria, Rocket Releasing for CIS, Cinemart in Czech Republic and Slovakia, Neue Visionen in Germany, Falcon in Indonesia, New Cinema in Israel, Pathé in Switzerland, Nos Lusomundo in Portugal and Karma in Spain. Ad Vitam will release the film in France later this year.