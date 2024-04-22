Cannes Film Festival has completed its 2024 Official Selection with 13 new films, including three new Competition titles.

Michel Hazanavicius’ The Most Precious Of Cargoes, Emanuel Parvu’s Three Kilometres To The End Of The World and Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig join the Competition line-up, bringing it to 22 films.

There are four additional special screenings, including Oliver Stone’s documentary Lula, about Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Also added are Arnaud Desplechin’s Filmlovers! [pictured], Lou Ye’s An Unfinished Film and Tudor Giurgiu’s Nasty.

Un Certain Regard will open with Runar Runarsson’s When The Light Breaks, with Celine Sallette’s debut Niki and Gints Zilbalodis’ Flow also joining the section.

New in Cannes Premiere are Jessica Palud’s Maria, starring Anamaria Vartolomei as Last Tango In Paris star Maria Schneider; and Gael Morel’s Vivre, Mourir, Renaitre. Alexandre De La Patelliere and Matthieu Delaporte’s The Count Of Monte-Cristo joins the lineup as an out of Competition title.

The additions complete the 2024 Official Selection, following the main announcement on April 11. The festival will run from May 14-25; it will open with Quentin Dupieux’s out of Competition title The Second Act, with Barbie director Greta Gerwig heading up the Competition jury.