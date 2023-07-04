Cannes best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon has reunited with director Oh Seung-uk on the Korean filmmaker’s latest feature, Revolver, which began shooting in South Korea last month.

Jeon is known for roles in Lee Chang-dong’s Secret Sunshine, for which she won the best actress award at Cannes in 2007, director Oh’s The Shameless, which played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2015, and more recently Netflix feature Kill Boksoon, which premiered at the Berlinale in February.

Oh’s upcoming Revolver, so far kept tightly under wraps, stars Jeon as an ex-police officer who leaves prison after serving a sentence for crimes in dubious circumstances and launches into a single-minded mission.

The film also stars Ji Chang-wook and Lim Ji-yeon from Netflix shows The Sound Of Magic and The Glory, respectively.

It is produced by Sanai Pictures, which has a string of Cannes titles to its name including The Shameless, this year’s Un Certain Regard first feature Hopeless and last year’s Midnight Screening title Hunt, helmed by first-time director and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

Plus M Entertainment, which worked with Sanai Pictures on films such as Hunt and Hopeless, is also backing and distributing Revolver.

Having started production in June, the film is understood to be aiming to be completed and ready in time for submission to Cannes in 2024.