Jean Noh

Jean Noh is Asia Editor at Screen International, based in Seoul, South Korea. She has been with the film trade publication since 2005.

She started out as a sales agent in 1998 and worked for the Busan International Film Festival’s co-production market in 2000. She was at the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) for three years, managing film festivals and international marketing for Korean cinema. She also spent two years at LJ Film and CJ Entertainment as a global projects development producer.

Her other work includes serving as an executive producer on Wayne Wang’s US-South Korea co-production Coming Home Again; writing for Cahiers du Cinema in France and Dong-a Ilbo in Korea; serving as a moderator at the Rotterdam, Edinburgh and Toronto film festivals and consulting for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival; and subtitling films such as Park Chan-wook’s Sympathy For Lady Vengeance (2005) and Ryoo Seung-wan’s Die Bad (2000).

She has served on juries for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Tokyo FilmEx and Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, among others. At Busan in 2012, the Korean Film Reporters’ Association gave her the award for contribution to Korean cinema.