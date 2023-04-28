Jean Noh
Jean Noh is Asia Editor at Screen International, based in Seoul, South Korea. She has been with the film trade publication since 2005.
She started out as a sales agent in 1998 and worked for the Busan International Film Festival’s co-production market in 2000. She was at the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) for three years, managing film festivals and international marketing for Korean cinema. She also spent two years at LJ Film and CJ Entertainment as a global projects development producer.
Her other work includes serving as an executive producer on Wayne Wang’s US-South Korea co-production Coming Home Again; writing for Cahiers du Cinema in France and Dong-a Ilbo in Korea; serving as a moderator at the Rotterdam, Edinburgh and Toronto film festivals and consulting for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival; and subtitling films such as Park Chan-wook’s Sympathy For Lady Vengeance (2005) and Ryoo Seung-wan’s Die Bad (2000).
She has served on juries for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Tokyo FilmEx and Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, among others. At Busan in 2012, the Korean Film Reporters’ Association gave her the award for contribution to Korean cinema.
Contact info
- Email:
- hjnoh2007@gmail.com
- Features
The Dardenne brothers talk upcoming projects, diversity at Cannes and return to cinemas
The two-time Palme d’Or winners are in South Korea with ‘Tori And Lokita’.
- News
Dardennes’ ‘Tori And Lokita’ opens 2023 Jeonju film festival
Stars of ‘Decision To Leave’ and ‘Squid Game’ were among those on the red carpet.
- News
Finecut picks up Korean drama ‘Dolphin’ ahead of Jeonju premiere (exclusive)
Bae Du-ri’s coming-of-age film will debut at Jeonju International Film Festival.
- News
M-Line boards LGBTQ drama starring ‘Squid Game’ Emmy winner Lee Yoo-mi (exclusive)
‘No Heaven, But Love’ will premiere at Jeonju film festival.
- Features
Jeonju co-directors herald “new starting point”, bringing audiences back to cinemas
The festival aims to stay true to independent cinema while also connecting with more mainstream audiences.
- News
Netflix to invest $2.5bn in South Korean content
Recent series include revenge thriller ‘The Glory’.
- News
Netflix APAC showcase reveals bumper year for films from the region
Upcoming titles include ‘Hunger’ from Thailand and ‘Zom: 100 Bucket List of the Dead’ from Japan.
- News
TrustNordisk sells ‘Darkland: The Return’ to German-speaking territories (exclusive)
Dar Salim reprises his role from the 2017 action thriller.
- News
Fred Tsui’s Moebius teams with Louis Koo, Peter Chan (exclusive)
Consultancy Moebius Entertainment launched in October 2022.
- News
Strong business reported at Filmart’s “energetic” comeback edition
“I feel like Filmart is as busy as it’s ever been.”
- News
China’s ‘Dark Eyes’ details revealed at Hong Kong’s HAF (exclusive)
The project is to be produced by Wen Muye’s General Dream Studio.
- Features
Filmart 2023: Korea buzz titles
Korean sales agents have returned to Hong Kong with titles spanning horror fantasy, mystery and romantic drama.
- Features
Filmart 2023: seven European buzz titles for buyers
Berlin award-winners and upcoming productions from across Europe have landed at Filmart. Screen rounds up the buzz titles
- News
Carlotta Films sells Jeanne Moreau-directed features to Japan (exclusive)
Titles comprise ’Lillian Gish’, ‘Lumiere’ and ’L’Adolescente’.
- News
South Korea’s Hive boards ‘Adagio’, ‘Black Mountain’ (exclusive)
Romance drama ‘Adagio’ from New Wave drama series director Yoon Seok-Ho.
- News
South Korea’s Bifan partners with Taiwan’s TAICCA for cross-border alliance
Partnership to foster increased industry collaboration between the two countries.
- News
Hong Kong award-winner ‘A Light Never Goes Out’ lands UK-Ireland deal (exclusive)
Sylvia Chang picked up the Golden Horse best actress award last November for her performance.
- News
Odin’s Eye hires former Memento, LevelK executive (exclusive)
Derek Lui named senior vice president of operations and business development.
- News
Korea’s Finecut boards trio led by ‘While You Were Sleeping’ starring Choo Ja-Hyan (exclusive)
Further titles include ’A Tour Guide’ and ‘The Nature Man’
- News
Dominique Deruddere’s ‘The Chapel’ sold to Korea and European territories (exclusive)
Picture Tree International closed a hat-trick of sales ahead of Filmart.