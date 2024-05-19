In the latest instalment of Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series, Ed Guiney, Co-CEO and founder of Element Pictures, talks about his best Cannes memory and discovering a brilliant fish restaurant.
Guiney has three films in official selection this year, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness in competition, and Rungano Nyoni’s On Becoming A Guinea Fowl and Ariane Labed’s September Says, both in Un Certain Regard.
In the interview, Guiney discusses his approach to working at Cannes, and why he’s “way happier sitting in a theatre than having a maybe not so fruitful meeting”.
Watch the full interview above.
Cannes Close-Up sees leading figures from the international film industry give their inside insight into their careers and navigating the Cannes Film Festival, with interviews set to run throughout the event.
