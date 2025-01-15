Iris Knobloch, the first female president of the Cannes Film Festival, has today been re-elected for a second three-year term by the festival’s board of directors.

The German-born, Paris-based former Warner Bros executive will continue to work alongside longtime general delegate Thierry Fremaux.

The festival said the decision by the board of directors was unanimous. Her new term will begin in July and will cover the festival’s 2026, 2027 and 2028 editions.

“Safeguarding the festival’s artistic excellence, championing creative freedom and upholding the festival’s humanistic values will be the priorities guiding my efforts,” Knobloch said in a statement.

”I will continue to protect the independence of the selection process, relentlessly support emerging talents, and ensure that Cannes remains a place where cinematic creativity and technological innovation intersect and enrich one another.

“I also reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that the festival remains a space of equality and recognition for all, with a special focus on empowering women to showcase their incredible creativity.”

The 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival will run May 13-24, 2025.