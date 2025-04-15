Sophie Letourneur’s L’Aventura has been set as the opening film of Cannes parallel section ACID, which has unveiled the nine-strong selection for its 2025 edition.

Letourneur’s fifth feature stars Philippe Katerine, the French performer who performed a song while semi-naked and painted blue at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics last year. Letourneur also stars in the film about a family road trip to Italy. Best Friend Forever handles sales.

This year’s selection comprises six fiction films and three documentaries, with eight world premieres. Organisers said more than 650 films were submitted, with nine chosen by a committee of 14 filmmakers.

Also selected is Drunken Noodles from Lucio Castro, inspired by embroidery artist Sal Salandra’s attempts to break into the New York art scene. Castro’s previous feature After This Death was selected for the Berlinale this year.

Finland’s Lauri-Matti Parppei presents A Light That Never Goes Out, about a successful classical flutist Pauli who returns to his small hometown after a breakdown. The project was selected for Les Arcs’ 2024 Work in Progress session.

Entroncamento follows a woman who takes refuge in the Entroncamento region of Portugal, but finds that violence and greed rule the streets. Directror Pedro Cabeleira was previously selected for Locarno with first feature Verão Danado in 2017.

The other fiction titles include Drifting Laurent from French trio Anton Balekdjian, Léo Couture, Mattéo Eustachon; and Aurélien Vernhes-Lermusiaux’s The Black Snake, about a man who returns from the Colombian desert of Tatacoa to visit his dying mother.

Documentaries selected are Sepideh Farsi’s Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk about the war in Gaza captured by video calls with a woman living there; Life After Siham by Namir Abdel Messeeh; and Sylvain George’s Obscure – Ain’t I A Child, which premiered at Visions du Reel.

ACID 2025 selection

L’Aventura (Fr)

Sophie Letourneur

The Black Snake (Fr-Col-Bra)

Aurélien Vernhes-Lermusiaux

Drifting Laurent (Fr)

Anton Balekdjian, Léo Couture, Mattéo Eustachon

Drunken Noodles (US-Arg)

Lucio Castro

Entroncamento (Port-Fr)

Pedro Cabeleira

Life After Siham (Fr-Egy)

Namir Abdel Messeeh

A Light That Never Goes Out (Fin-Nor)

Lauri-Matti Parppei

Obscure Night - Ain’t I A Child? (Fr-Swi-Port)

Sylvain George

Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk (Fr-Pal-Iran)

Sepideh Farsi