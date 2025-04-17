Projects from Randan and barry crerar are taking part in Cannes Scotland Docs-in-Progress, a collaboration between the Cannes market, the Scottish Documentary Institute and Screen Scotland that will showcase four projects to the international industry.

Reece Cargan and James Heath’s Glasgow-based Randan has two projects in the showcase – Bircan Birol’s Your Honour, about a trans law student living under constant threat to her safety and well-being in Turkey.

The feature is in development has a budget of €455,049, with 35% of financing in place.

Randan is also introducing Daniel Cook’s Love Letters, about the daily lives of inhabitatns in the historical fishing village of Gardenstown.

Backed by Screen Scotland and BFI Doc Society, the £350,000 film is in production, with 42% of financing in place.

barry crerar will be in Cannes with Felipe Bustos Sierra’s Everybody To Kenmure Street, which follows the neighbours and activists who rush to surround an immigration van detaining two residents in one of Scotland’s most diverse communities. The budget is €351,946, with 65% in place.

The fourth project is Anthony Baxter’s Average White Band: Soul Searching, produced by Montrose Pictures. and now in post. has a budget of €771,000, with 70% of funding in place. It explores how a group of working-class Scottish men rose to global success with 1970s soul and funk band, Average White Band.

The teams will pitch in front of a panel of Maria Bonsanti (film consultant and selection committee member at Giornate degli Autori), Soleil Gharbieh (programme manager, Arab Fund For Arts & Culture) and Kiyoko McCrae (programme director at Chicken & Egg Films).

As well as being presented in front of potential partners, the teams will compete for a chance of winning one of several awards, including the International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA) Award, which comes with a €10,000 cash prize, and the Al Jazeera Documentary Award, with Al Jazeera Documentary to come in as co-producer, with a minimum contribution of $15,000.

Each year, Cannes Docs collaborates with global organisations to showcase work-in-progress documentaries in the editing or post-production stage. This year, as well as Scotland, the showcases taking place are from Brazil, Canada, Spain, Palestine and Chile, as well as the Circle showcase for women and gender-expansive filmmakers and the Docs by the Sea showcase for emerging Asian documentary filmmakers.